The dollar on the Moscow exchange exceeded 101 rubles for the first time since March 23, 2022

At the beginning of trading on the Moscow Exchange on Monday, August 14, the dollar exchange rate exceeded the psychological mark of 100 rubles and has already approached 101 rubles. Over the month, the American currency rose in price by almost 12 percent against the ruble – on July 14, the dollar was trading in the range of 89 rubles. At the same time, since the beginning of the year, the ruble has weakened by 40 percent, sharply bouncing off the mark of 72 rubles, testify data sites.

The euro crossed the mark of 110 rubles, reaching a maximum of 110.5 rubles (plus more than 9 percent since the beginning of August). The yuan jumped to 13.88 rubles, up 7.8 percent since the start of the month. Due to the incessant fall, the ruble entered the top three weakest currencies in the world along with the Turkish lira and the Argentine peso.

Analysts also pay attentionthat, along with the weakening of the ruble, the quotes of federal loan bonds are falling. In addition, the RGBI government bond price index, which has already reached its lowest level since September 2022, continues to decline at a record high.

The Central Bank called the reason for the growth of the exchange rate

Last week, Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia Alexei Zabotkin made a statement regarding the weakening of the ruble. The main reason for the depreciation of the Central Bank still calls the dynamics of imports and exports. The second directly depends on the situation in the world and the growth of the global economy. According to the head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, under the current conditions, Russian exports are becoming less in demand and cheaper, while imports are growing.

Freedom Finance Global noted that the devaluation is taking place against the backdrop of an increase in government spending, an outflow of capital from Russia and a sharp drop in oil and gas revenues. In January-July 2023, Russia’s oil and gas revenues decreased by 41.4 percent, to 4.19 trillion rubles, but the authorities expect the revenues to return to growth as soon as possible. At the same time, the Russian budget deficit previously reached 2.81 trillion rubles, or 1.8 percent of GDP, against the planned level of 2.9 trillion rubles for the whole year.

The volume of additional oil and gas revenues by the end of the year will amount to about 800 billion rubles, which will significantly reduce the use of NWF funds to finance the budget deficit Maxim OreshkinPresident `s assistant

Another reason for the growth of currencies, according to presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin, is a loose monetary policy. He believes that the Central Bank has every opportunity to normalize the situation. At the same time, a weak ruble is a problem for the state, as it complicates the restructuring of the economy and negatively affects the real incomes of the population, he stressed.

Oil prices also stopped supporting the exchange rate. The increase in the cost of the Russian grade Urals no longer affects the ruble, because now financial speculators are no longer buying the Russian currency with the growth of oil prices, expecting an increase in exports and foreign exchange inflows into the country, explained Mikhail Vasiliev, chief analyst at Sovcombank. Foreign players have left the market, and large Russian banks are under US and European sanctions.

The authorities already have a plan of action

To normalize the situation, the Central Bank is likely to raise the key rate at the next meeting, experts admit. By the end of the year, the figure could reach double digits, 10-12 percent, from the current 8.5 percent. On the other hand, a high rate is always a burden on business and a decrease in demand, emphasizes HSE Professor Evgeny Kogan.

Against the backdrop of a sharp weakening of the ruble since August 10, the Bank of Russia urgently stopped buying foreign currency on the domestic market for the National Welfare Fund (NWF) as part of the budget rule. Such an action was supposed to support the ruble, but this did not have a significant impact on the national currency rate, said Andrey Kochetkov, head of the global research department at Otkritie Investments.

Forecasts

Some experts still hope for the strengthening of the Russian currency. For example, the chief analyst of the financial platform Banki.ru told Lente.ru that part of the ruble’s recovery potential could be realized in the coming weeks. This will be facilitated by an increase in the supply of foreign currency from exporters, who towards the end of this week will begin preparations for the peak of tax payments on August 25.

The ruble devaluation phase does not stop Vasily KarpuninBCS Express expert

In BCS Express, they are sure that after exceeding the mark of 100 rubles per dollar, the volume of currency supply may increase. At the psychological level, currency sales may increase, but the breakdown of the negative trend against the backdrop of a critical imbalance in the supply and demand of currency on the market is not yet visible, speaks BCS Express expert Mikhail Zeltser.

The experts of the management company “First” are similarly configured. They believe that significant changes in the dynamics of the ruble should not be expected yet, since the fundamental situation for the Russian currency has not changed.

How does the population react to the situation?

According to Anatoly Aksakov, head of the State Duma committee on the financial market, Russians do not worry about the current exchange rate of the ruble, they don’t even care about this ratio. The official explained that citizens receive a salary, and smiles are visible on their faces and there is no stress that the dollar exchange rate has approached the mark of 100 rubles.