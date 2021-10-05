Road safety comes first. And not just for bipeds who find themselves having to go from one side to the other, perhaps counting on pedestrian crossings and traffic lights. Even the furry on the street, even stray ones, must be able to walk safely. As the dog crossing the road making himself help from a policeman which directs the traffic at that time.

Photo source from Pixabay

The moment when the dog, very intelligent indeed, asks the police for a hand to be able to cross the street was captured in a video, which won over hundreds of people. Many were moved by the agent’s gesture, who did everything to make the puppy cross safely.

Dogs are as smart as people. If not more. And they know that the risks for them, when they cross a busy road, can be very numerous and varied. He certainly wouldn’t have made it on his own. But he knew exactly who to ask for help.

Before crossing the street, the dog spotted the location of an agent of the Federal District Military Police (PMDF), which takes care of managing and regulating traffic, making everyone cross safely. Dogs too.

Obviously when he saw the puppy in trouble, the agent did everything to get the cars to stop, so that he could pass in peace. No one has protested, indeed, there are those who have filmed smiling the nice curtain seen in the street.

How the dog crosses the road safely

The policeman’s gesture certainly did not go unnoticed. Indeed, many applauded his sensitivity and the fact that he did a laudable action for secure the animal.

A video that could try to make kindness and sensitivity towards those in difficulty go viral. Whether human or animal living on the street, it doesn’t matter.

Other articles that may interest you from the sites of our Network: