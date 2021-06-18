The beautiful puppy you see in the photos is called Wally and became famous on social networks. After you read his story, it won’t be hard for you to understand why. During one of the first warm days, her owners, Lauren Lynde and her husband, decided to take the dog to cool off at Hickory Hills Lake in Lunenburg, Massachusetts.

Wally loves to swim, but the family certainly never imagined living an unforgettable day.

The dog was swimming in the lake when his human mom noticed something floating in the water not far from the animal.

He initially thought it was a big branch, but then he saw something jumping on his dog’s back! That “stick” was actually a marmot!

My husband and I couldn’t believe it. It was happening before our eyes, it was all real and as soon as Wally noticed the groundhog, he started swimming to shore. He stopped every now and then to look over his shoulder and then went on. Our dog loves every animal and loves children. He kisses them on the cheek when he sees them, he is the sweetest dog there is and gets along well with everyone.

Wally gave the little marmot a ride and after having accompanied her to safety, he went back to doing what he loves most: swimming in the lake. For us it was supposed to be a day of relaxation and fun, but it turned into a unique experience that we will never forget. After posting the images on the web, they spread around the world. We never would have imagined it. But we are happy for all the messages of love we have received for our dog!

Wally and the little groundhog shared a special moment. The pet had perhaps fallen into the lake or just wanted to cool off. Fortunately he met a four-legged friend willing to support him and accompany him back to shore! A beautiful story, don’t you think?