It is important that the dog always has access to clean and fresh water, Moslenta’s interlocutor noted. Dehydration can lead to coat problems, which can cause your pet to shed heavily. The amount of water a dog needs depends on its age, size, weight, type of food, time of year, health and many other factors.

“If you want to roughly calculate the norm for your dog, then you can use the formula 20-70 milligrams per 1 kilogram of the pet’s weight. You need to understand that all factors are taken into account: for example, a dog needs more water if it eats dry food, and less if it eats wet food,” said Golubev.

During the heating season, it is also necessary to regularly comb your pet, removing excess hair. It is very important to do this correctly. Smooth-haired dogs need to be brushed daily using a brush, moving along the coat. Wire-haired dogs need to be trimmed or plucked by hand, this will allow the pet to look neat.

“Long-haired dogs need special care: carefully comb out the undercoat and fluff. The longer the hair, the sparser the bristles should be in the brush. To prevent the hair from tangling, use not only a special shampoo, but also a balm that will prevent the hair from matting and tangling. You can also use a furminator to comb out the undercoat,” Moslenta’s interlocutor recommended.

It is best to limit the dog’s rest near heating devices: this will prevent the fur from drying out unnecessarily and accumulating static electricity, the expert added.

Previously, Golubev explained some dog signals for people.