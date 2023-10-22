The need for variety in food for dogs was assessed in a conversation with Moslenta by the President of the Russian Canine Federation, Vladimir Golubev. According to him, dogs do not need such a varied diet as humans.

“The best nutrition for dogs is when the pet’s diet is close to natural and meets physiological and energy needs. The dog will definitely not be upset if the same food is in its bowl every day. You need to understand that the enzymes produced in the pet’s digestive system adapt to specific foods. Frequent changes in diet are stressful for the body,” explained the dog handler.

He emphasized that all that is needed to maintain the health and activity of a pet is a species-typical diet of meat, offal, vegetables, fruits, supplemented with the necessary vitamins and microelements. It is best if your pet receives minimally processed foods.

Golubev noted that not all owners prefer natural feeding, choosing ready-made food that contains everything a dog needs.

“A dog receiving the same food begins to produce the necessary enzymes, allowing the digestive system to work without failures and problems. Diversity in food will create a stressful situation, the body will need to adapt to new foods, the digestion process will become unstable and problems with the gastrointestinal tract and difficulties in digesting food may arise. This is why you shouldn’t constantly change your dog’s food,” he said.

If a person decides to change the dog’s food, then it is best to do it gradually. First, according to Golubev, you should add a small portion to your usual food to see how the body reacts. The dog will need time to get used to the new diet.

You cannot switch your pet to a different diet suddenly, otherwise the stomach may react and the dog will experience constipation or diarrhea, since the microflora cannot cope with such changes. The occurrence of allergies is also possible, the specialist concluded.

