The evolutions of a huge hammerhead shark have fascinated and intrigued a group of tourists traveling to the Bahamas. But what surprised them even more was the reaction of a dog who jumped into the water to confront him: many started screaming, afraid that the shark could counterattack the dog and injure him. Then the shark slowly moved away, to the delight and surprise of the crowd.

“We’re not sure if the dog just wanted to play or if he wanted to protect his home, but he just jumped in! – tells a woman to NBC News -. He managed to splash around and even tried to snap a chunk off its fin, but the shark swam away, quite unsure of what had just happened!”