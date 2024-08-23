When you have a dog it is essential train him as best as possibleeven if it seems like a demanding and sometimes unfair task, but it is necessary to give rules to our four-legged friend and have a peaceful coexistence at home. Effective training improves the dog’s behavior and at the same time strengthens the bond that you have with your pet and for this reason you need to follow some techniques.

Training Techniques: Here’s How to Do It with Your Dog

When you have an animal, you must first remember to never scold it too harshly, but to focus more on the positive reinforcementwhich is one of the most effective techniques to help your pet learn something. This technique is based on the idea of ​​going to reward the dog when he does a positive action and correct and the rewards can be either small treats, verbal praise or cuddles.

Another widely used technique for training dogs is that of the clickerthat is, a positive reinforcement that uses a mechanical device to emphasize positive behavior. In fact, clickers they emit a distinctive sign which is immediately followed by a reward: in this way you can establish clear communication with your pet.

There is another technique called of kennel training which is useful for teaching them to see the kennel as a safe and comfortable place, and is used especially for dogs who suffer from separation anxiety and for puppies. Having a comfortable kennel in fact helps to managing dog behavior when the owner is not at home and manages to prevent the dog, feeling alone or abandoned, from adopting destructive behaviors towards objects in the house.

Another method that is used is that of the lure-reward which consists of using a precept to make the dog perform a specific action, such as any basic command like sit or paw. After your four-legged friend has carried out the command, he will be immediately rewarded and it is very useful for teaching new commands and new behaviors to follow.

Finally, one last technique that can be used in training your dog is that of modelingwhich involves rewarding your furry friend for every small step towards a desired behavior, and is very useful for teaching very complex commands that require several steps to be executed correctly.

And do you know any other training techniques?