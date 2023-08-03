A dog was located by the Geneva police this Tuesday, the 1st. August, on the outskirts of the city, after traveling 163 kilometers in a single night from the house from which he escaped in Bern, the national capital, the local newspaper reported Wednesday. La Tribune de Geneve.

Apparently the dog was trying to get back to her owners, who had dropped her off at a friend’s house while they were on vacation in Germany, though the pet actually got further away from them, escaping in a westerly direction.

The agents found the animal, visibly tired, after receiving a call at dawn alerting to the presence of a dog that was wandering alone on the road to Chancy, the westernmost commune of the canton of Geneva and already close to the border with France.

By scanning your identification microchip, the police discovered that the dog, named Lucky and a border terrier breed, belonged to a family residing in the canton of Bernwhere he had escaped the previous night of July 31.

The distance covered by Lucky would be equivalent to a trip of approximately two and a half hours by car, a feat that some vets justified by the resistance that border terriers usually display.

According to La Tribune de Genève, some vets believe that this is a “huge” distance and find it hard to believe. Others feel that a well-trained hunting dog could do just that. In any case, several specialized sites point out that border terriers are hunting dogs endowed with “impressive resistance” and long legs that allow them to run very fast.

EFE