The intervention of an abandoned dog named Picaso to save a 16-year-old girl suffering from an anxiety attack: the viral story

Picaso is a very sweet mix of Plott Hound, found by a good Samaritan while running through the streets of Charleston, West Virginia.

The rescuer, guided by his great love for his four-legged friends, attracted the dog’s attention and then took him to the local refugethe Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association.

The volunteers immediately took care of the abandoned puppy and decided to call him Picasso. Or rather, that was the intention, but due to a typo the name has him lost an “s” and today it is called Picaso.

After a vet visit, the boys found that it did not appear to belong to anyone. She didn’t have a collar with a tag, she didn’t have a microchip, and there were no complaints or appeals about his disappearance.

The dog stayed in the shelter for 19 days, waiting for someone to adopt him. He immediately showed his personality polite and well mannered.

Thanks to the initiative of a volunteer named Kim and an event organized in the city, Picaso found his second chance at life. As the two friends made their way through hundreds of people, suddenly it is something happened.

There was a girl sitting on the sidewalk, she looked shocked. Picaso walked over and leaned his head against her. The girl looked at him and then smiled. I realized he was helping her with her body language.

He was 16 and his name was Abby Ellis. The girl is affected by spostural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS), a health condition that affects blood flow and can lead to fainting. On the evening of that show, the girl had been seized by an anxiety attack.

Abby herself wanted to comment on the episode:

I felt his nose against mine and started stroking him. At that moment I felt safe. I wanted to know his name.

Throughout the next day, the 16-year-old couldn’t get that dog off her head and, eventually, her mother decided to take her to the shelter and look for that dog called Picaso.

When the puppy saw her, there was no doubt that he remembered her. She is there course meeting and it has embraced.

His twentieth day at the shelter, Picaso was adopted by Abby and her family.