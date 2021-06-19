The drama in the night, the screams of the girlfriend heard by some people waiting for the bus

VENICE. A 33-year-old man died after being run over by a train while he was walking his dog near the railway line in Marghera (Venice). The incident occurred last night. According to an initial reconstruction, the man was walking with his girlfriend and would have crossed the tracks to retrieve the animal, which had escaped his control. The dog was also killed by the convoy.

The accident occurred a few minutes after half past midnight while the couple, of Spanish nationality, were walking with three dogs along the railway embankment near the Porto Marghera station. The Regional train headed for Verona, with 60 passengers on board, fell on the man: the impact was inevitable.

The screams of the victim’s girlfriend were heard by some people who were waiting for the bus to Venice nearby. With the help of a bus driver they rescued the woman, in shock, then called the police. Railway police, firefighters and SUEM operators intervened. The recovery of the victim, together with the carcass of the animal, ended at 2:30 am and rail traffic resumed after 3:00 am.