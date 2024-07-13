There is nothing better for a dog than to run freely through wide green gardens and play with other four-legged friends. And the best place for that is in the public parks. Of all the parks in the United States, the most pet-friendly is in San Diego, California.

According to the criteria of

USAToday conducted a survey in which it determined the 10 best green spaces in the United States in which dogs can run, play and socialize safely.

A panel of experts analyzed dozens of U.S. parks based on these criteria, which were then voted on by the newspaper’s readers. So San Diego’s Fiesta Island was ranked number one as the best dog park in the country.

Why is this California park the best for pets?

There are several reasons why Fiesta Island was selected as the best park in the world, but the main one is that this large green space is an off-leash zoneso dogs can take advantage of running freely and swimming around the bay in the beach areas.

It should be noted that this environment is safe for both dogs and cats. horses, animals that are welcome at all times, according to the official website of the San Diego government.

Fiesta Island is the best dog park in the US Photo:San Diego Government Share

Pet owners can Take walks on the 90-acre property, bike rides on the park trails or access the beachalways being careful to pick up animal droppings, as indicated by local regulations.

Visitors can also enjoy with their furry friends bonfires on the shore overlooking the beachideal for witnessing a beautiful sunset.

“The Parks and Recreation Department is proud to operate several off-leash dog areas throughout the City of San Diego, including Fiesta Island,” said Karen Dennison, deputy director of the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, as quoted in an official statement from the San Diego administration.

“We know San Diegans love their furry friends. and it is important that we provide spaces for dogs and their owners to get outdoors all year round.”

Fiesta Island can be accessed between 4am and 10pm.