Get to know Magnus, the purebred dog Labrador who knows 6 Yoga positions and he’s not afraid to show you how good he is. Videos of him practicing with his human best friend are making the rounds of TikTok and already have it freaked out users on the internet. Because it is simply amazing what it can do.

Photo source from magnusthetherapydog’s TikTok video

Magnus is a Labrador Retriever who has a profile on TikTok, where she helps people and other pets do yoga alongside her tutor. This odd couple’s virtual lessons are a real hit online, since they have millions of followers between TikTok and Instagram.

Magnus knows how to do yoga well and is also able to unwind perfectly, using only his own black trufflethe mat to practice: in addition to being good at yoga, the puppy also works in hospitals to be able to help hospitalized patients and children.

Every day i Magnus social channels they are very popular, thanks to the videos that her tutor posts every day. We talk about him, how he spends his days, healthy eating, games, baths, walks and obviously yoga classes cannot be missed.

The dog always knows how to put himself to show how this ancient one is practiced discipline Oriental, which has increasingly gained a foothold in the West as well. He knows how to move in perfect synchrony with his partner, as if they were truly one: incredible.

Photo source from magnusthetherapydog’s TikTok video

Labrador knows 6 Yoga positions and does them better than many people

The video obviously became viral in a short time and is one of the most viewed on Labrador’s TikTok channel.

Photo source from magnusthetherapydog’s TikTok video

More than 2 million people have been able to admire his talents.