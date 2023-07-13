Metro: dog saves life of unconscious owner in UK

In the UK, a dog to help deaf and hard of hearing people named Viv saved the owner’s life by calling a neighbor for help. About it informs Metro.

Steven Duck, 60, from Darlington, Durham, was walking Viv’s help dog in the park and sat down on a bench when he suddenly felt unwell. When the owner lost consciousness and fell to the ground, Viv immediately tried to seek help from passers-by, although she was not trained in the correct behavior in critical situations.

Along the way, she met the owner’s neighbor named Ellie. “I was walking home from work when I saw Viv running restlessly down the street. She came up to me and barked. I followed her and she led me to the path where Stephen was lying,” the woman says.

Ellie couldn’t move Steven, so she ran to another neighbor for help. When they returned to the unconscious Dak, Viv was sitting at his feet. Neighbors called an ambulance and then called the man’s wife, finding her phone number on the dog’s collar.

When Duck came to his senses, paramedics and his wife were already next to him. The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he received the necessary assistance. The man escaped with bruises, and soon he was sent home.

“Viv is a dog for the deaf, she is not trained to bring help in case of a faint or seizure. She could have returned home or run away, but she stayed with me and called people. This speaks of our close connection, ”says the owner.

Steven got a help dog in 2022 after he became hard of hearing. According to the man, due to hearing problems, he was forced to quit his job, felt depressed for a long time and did not want to leave the house. However, with the advent of Viv, his life changed. “I know that I can rely on her if someone enters the house or the fire alarm goes off. It is also important that I have a reason to go for walks with her,” he says.

