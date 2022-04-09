British actor and singer Will Young wants to talk about mental health, because topics such as shopping addiction, a distorted self-image and shame for your body, according to him, get too little airtime. At his kitchen table, he talks to experts, such as an eating disorder prevention specialist and a clinical psychologist, about the effect of cognitive behavioral therapy on people who keep filling their online shopping cart. “It’s not going to get boring,” he promises. And that’s right, his dogs’ guest appearances alone make the podcast fun to listen to. Will Young: “Domino, don’t! Sorry, my dog ​​just tried to eat my sandwich.” His tone is reminiscent of Ricky Gervais in After Life† Accessible conversations that you learn something from.

Mental health A weekly episode of 40 minutes Spotify

