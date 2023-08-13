Cynologist Golubev: older dogs require more attention to themselves

Older dogs require more attention to themselves. The care of the owner will allow the pets to live a long and happy life, said RIA News President of the Russian Cynological Federation Vladimir Golubev.

“Watch the diet of an elderly pet, examine the dog more often, and don’t forget about preventive visits to the veterinarian,” the expert advised.

Golubev also recommended giving enough time to a four-legged friend and not forgetting about daily stress, both physical and mental.

Cynologist Golubev called a balanced diet the key to good health for any dog. According to the expert, it is important for older animals to have a diet rich in proteins, but at the same time containing less fat. With food, an elderly pet should receive all the necessary minerals and vitamins.

In addition, the food for the dog should be such that it can be easily chewed. Also, an older pet should be taken to the veterinarian for a checkup more often. This should be done every six months, especially if the dog is over ten years old, Golubev advised.

“In addition to preventive examinations at the veterinarian, make it a habit to regularly monitor the pet yourself,” the dog handler said.

The owner should try to strengthen the animal’s immunity, protect it from stress and hypothermia, Golubev concluded.

