To protect your dog from viral diseases, veterinarians recommend timely vaccinations. Skipping mandatory vaccinations can result in serious consequences, including the death of a pet, Vladimir Golubev, president of the Russian Cynological Federation, told Izvestia on July 11.

“Neglecting vaccination is putting your dog at unnecessary risk. There are many myths that if the dog does not walk enough, it is not necessary to vaccinate it, or that the vaccine administered can harm the pet. Do not trust unverified information. Refusing to vaccinate because of someone’s delusions is dangerous for the health and life of the dog,” Golubev warned.

He noted that there are especially dangerous viral diseases, such as rabies. It can be prevented only by timely prevention. A sick pet is difficult or impossible to cure for some viruses, only vaccination can help.

“Even if the pet does not go outside, you and your household go there. In this way you interact with different people and even animals, on your shoes you can bring home the source of the infection. Therefore, vaccination is very important even for those animals that are at home most of the time, ”the cynologist added.

Also, he noted that if a pet was ill with a certain virus and he has antibodies, this does not mean that he does not need vaccinations. According to him, the dog’s body will not form long-term immunity to any of the known pathogens of dangerous diseases. Sooner or later, without a vaccine, she can become infected again. In addition, with age, the protective functions of the body weaken.

“There is no need to adjust the amount of dose for pets of different sizes, considering that if the dog has a smaller size, then the amount of the drug administered should be reduced. It is not true. Vaccines contain the minimum and necessary immunizing dose, it must be administered in full, this does not depend on the size of the dog. If the pet receives only half the dose, it simply will not develop immunity, which means that the vaccine will have to be re-vaccinated, ”Golubev emphasized.

The dog handler also urged not to be afraid to vaccinate dogs just because the vaccine contains the causative agent of the virus. This is true, however, they contain the minimum required “killed” or weakened “form” of the microorganism, which allows you not to infect the animal and develop the necessary immunity.

