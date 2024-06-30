In Kamchatka, tourists had to carry a tired dog in their arms for 15 kilometers

In Kamchatka, the dog was so tired during a hike that he forced tourists to carry him in their arms for 15 kilometers. Related video published in the Telegram channel “World of Recreation and Tourism Kamchatka”.

A group of tourists took the dog on a hike to the glacial Blue Lakes. At first, the dog managed to keep up the pace, but he no longer had the strength for the return trip. It is reportedthat he lay down under a pine tree and refused to move, looking at people with a “sad look.” Then the tourists made a stretcher for him out of blankets. Four tourists had to carry the tired dog to the city of Elizovo.

The happy dog ​​was caught on camera. “Look how crazy he is,” said one of the participants in the video. The length of the entire route that the tourist group covered was 30 kilometers.

