Galak, the stray dog ​​who ‘accompanied’ tourists near the Capuchin convent in San Giovanni Rotondo, in Foggia, was allegedly killed with a shot. This is what the animal rights and environmental movement ‘Stop Animal Crimes Italia’ denounces, which requested the intervention of the carabinieri and the seizure of the animal’s caracassa for the investigation of the case, in addition to the acquisition of surveillance cameras.

“All – they explain – in order to identify the material author of the serious criminal act”. Galak – we learn – wandered around the area of ​​the kiosks, the Poor Clares and the volunteers took care of him, bringing him food along with other strays. “Several times – report from the association – the volunteers would have received the invitation to make the dog disappear from the area because it annoyed the tourists”.

“We will follow the investigations and we will do everything – they conclude – to punish the person responsible for such a primitive and dangerous act”. “This morning we woke up like this. A phone call, the news: Galak is gone. I was incredulous. At seven o’clock – writes the mayor of San Giovanni Rotondo Michele Crisetti – on the spot there was already our contact person for stray dogs, Alberto Pietroboni, and the police, carabinieri and the ASL veterinarian were immediately alerted ».

«It is hard – he adds – to imagine why a dog so good, so tame, ‘the pilgrim’s dog’ as we all knew him, could be dead, with very high probability killed, violently. We are awaiting official feedback, but in the meantime we cannot help but feel deep anger, contempt, and the inevitable pain that such an event brings with it ».

