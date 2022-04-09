I had just finished shopping, always in a hurry as usual. Absorbed by a thousand thoughts, I pushed the trolley clumsily and hastily in an attempt to reach the machine to optimize the times and go to the studio.

When, at a certain point, in the parking lot of the supermarket, I am kidnapped by a dark and liqueur gaze. The first thing I see are two big, demanding eyes well aimed at me. They seemed to be waiting for me.

Slowly, I move my gaze and I realize that those big eyes belonged to a very sweet dog. Looking at it closely, it looked like a fox. She was clearly female. Mild, with feminine and graceful movements. She moved with slowness, dexterity and elegance, she seemed to be dancing around me to ask me something.

He had a striped coat, with a dark background and harmonious brushstrokes of a tawny red color. Her eyes were well surrounded by a black stripe that resembled an eyeliner spread by skilled hands. The truffle moved in a curious way, intent as it was to smell the air and passers-by.

I am seized by an anxiety mixed with apprehension: I had to do something.

I leave the cart, go back, look at her and she looks at me. My heart sank, I’m afraid she may have been lost or abandoned. She was too beautiful, clean, well fed, mild, with too much groomed and shiny coat to be a stray.

I go back inside, ask the supermarket cashier if by chance it was a dog owned by the supermarket.

He replies that he doesn’t know anything about it, that that dog kept walking around the supermarket parking lot every morning and every evening and then disappears and reappears the next day. I worry, I think that his standing between the trolleys and the machines could be dangerous for his safety. I go back inside, I ask yet another supermarket cashier if it is possible to consider taking her together to a veterinarian to check if by chance the dog was in possession of a microchip in order to trace a possible owner.

The cashier looks at me with a dismayed air: he tells me that it is not possible, that that dog is always there, that he is not in danger and that he probably lives nearby.

The dog celebrates all the people who enter the supermarket and even more for those who leave, in the well-placed hope of receiving food or caresses.

To make sure she got home undamaged, I decide to follow her.

I wanted to understand where it came from. I observe it and understand. There was a hole in the thick, dense hedges. I decide to wait. I wanted to make sure she came home through the same opening she had left. The owner of the dog leaves the house and in reproaching her she notices me. We chat for a few minutes with an empathic and accomplice.

In reality, it was not a stray, but a dog who lived in a house next to the supermarket: much loved, but impossible not to escape.

His favorite activity was burglary escape (of the hedge).

Frida, as the fugitive was called, had her morning and afternoon rituals. At some point in the day, there is no hedge, gate or kennel for her to keep, she used to leave the house, she carefully crossed the street and went to the supermarket. She celebrated all the passers-by, she received pampering and food for her to make her docile and pleading, and after a few hours, with a full stomach, she returned home.

At the end of our exchange, the lady thanked me for taking the time to take her home. We said goodbye, we smiled with our eyes behind our respective masks. Sympathetically I suggested that maybe she should call her little dog Freedom of hers rather than Frida’s.

Now I was officially and irreversibly late.

* Valeria Randone is a psychologist, specialist in clinical sexology, in Catania and Milan (www.valeriarandone.it) and author of book “The repairer of hearts – Words that repair”