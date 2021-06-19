A 33-year-old man died after being run over by a train while he was walking his dog near the railway line in Marghera (Venice). The incident occurred last night. According to an initial reconstruction, the man was walking with his girlfriend, and would have crossed the tracks to retrieve the animal, which had escaped his control. The dog was also killed by the convoy.

The incident took place at 0.37 am, while the couple, of Spanish nationality, were walking with three dogs along the railway embankment near the Porto Marghera station. The Regional train headed for Verona, carrying 60 passengers on board, crashed on the man, unable to avoid the impact and stopped its run at the station.

The girl’s screams were heard by some people who were waiting for the bus to Venice at a nearby stop in via della Liberta ‘, a road that runs alongside the railway. With the help of a bus driver, they rescued the woman, who was in a state of shock, and called the police. Railway police, firefighters and SUEM operators intervened on the spot. The recovery of the victim, together with the carcass of the animal, ended at 2.35 am and rail traffic resumed at 3.10 am.