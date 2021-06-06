There comes an age when all children want a dog, and Although all dogs are great, they are not all the same. Over time, dogs have been selected by humans to help us perform different tasks and hence both physical and behavioral differences have been established according to the races.

There are many benefits for children to having a dog at home, They are excellent playmates, good vigilantes and great friends. In addition, any dog ​​can get along well with children, although it is true that we must choose appropriately and, above all, be willing to educate the dogs.

Education is essential

As we say, although in theory any dog ​​can get along well with children, it is true that There are some breeds that have characteristics that make them more optimal to live with our children. The main thing is to find out about each breed and its characteristics to choose our new family member carefully.

The first step when we bring a dog home is to educate it from day one, training the obedience of dogs is essential for a good coexistence. But also it is just as important to educate children to live with the new member of the house. Reading books and soaking up information can be key to knowing well the characteristics of each dog.

It is important to look for intelligent dogs, with a good temperament, and above all very active.. Next, we leave you a list of the breeds considered the most optimal for living with children.

The friendliest breeds: Golden Retriever: It is an ideal dog to live with children. They are usually animals with a lot of energy, but very affectionate and playful. It is important that these have space to play, as they tend to grow a lot. You should also bear in mind that this breed of dog needs a lot of activity, so you must be willing to take long walks with the dog.

Beagle: This is another of the ideal breeds to live with children. A dog that will not grow very long and tends to be very cheerful and calm. He is very playful, but without proper exercise he can become overprotective and bark a lot.

Poodle: There are three sizes in these dogs: Standard, miniature or toy, the smallest are ideal if we live in a flat. They are usually intelligent dogs with a great temperament.

Saint Bernard: Another large dog, but very docile and protective. In addition, it will be very easy to train and it is usually ideal to live with babies and very young children since it is usually a very affectionate and respectful breed. You will need a lot of room to move, so it is not recommended if we live in an apartment.

Boxer: He is a playful dog and he likes children. It will not let anyone get close to your children thanks to its great protective instinct. On the other hand, it is a very energetic dog and therefore needs to exercise every day. In addition, you must be able to impose yourself on him, so if you do not feel capable, it is better to opt for a smaller and more manageable breed.

These five breeds are just one of the samples of the classes that we can choose from, but it is important that our decision is based on the space we have at home, as well as the efforts we are willing to make to raise our dogs.