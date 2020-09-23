The adorable golden retriever Enzo Viola with unusual black markings from American Texas became a real sensation on Instagram, and his owners even got the dog a personal page. We will remind, earlier on the social network Facebook became a photo of a dog trimmed “for a piggy bank”.

An account that informs fans about the daily life of the animal, has collected over 187,000 subscribers, many of whom often praise the dog’s “birthmark”.

Enzo owner Eli Castro finds the reaction to his pet’s account overwhelming, and admits that his family enjoys receiving messages from people who also have birthmarks.

“So many people find joy in his (Enzo – Author) account. We love messages from people with their own moles, who see themselves in Enzo and understand how beautiful and especially it is to have a few extra spots. ” – he admitted to reporters Metro…

