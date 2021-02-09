Abdullah Amer (clothing)

His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, witnessed the competitions on the fourth day of the festival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Camel Races and Camel Races – 2021, as witnessed the races His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince Umm al-Quwain, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid and a group of fans and followers of camel racing from the people of the country and their brothers from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and the competitions were allocated to the broadcasting category, with a large participation of the boats that ran over 10 runs in the evening.

“Al-Dhabiya” won by Hamid Saeed Al-Niyadi in the first major round, which was related to the first-born broadcast, to take first place, the cup, a million and a half million dirhams, and it covered the distance with a time of 9:07:07, and it came in second place, “Mabrouka” by Hamid Saeed Al-Niyadi with a time of 9: 07: 9. “Al-Aroub” came to Muhammad Muslim bin Qanzul Al-Ameri at a time of 9:08:3, and in the second half of Al-Jadan, the date was with “The Deeb” by Mansour Saad Qadlah Al-Ahbabi, who achieved first place by snatching the rifle and a million dirhams after he cut the distance at a time of 9:07 6: Leaving the second place for “Rahi” to Faraj Ali bin Houda Al Dhaheri at a time of 9:08:00, and “Medrar” for Ali Rashid bin Ghadeer Al Ketbi came in third place with a time of 7: 9:08, and in the third round “Al Dhabi” took off Abdul Aziz Saif Ali Al Ketbi with the first place and the law of the game at a time of 9: 09: 0, and “Marifa” gave its owner Muslim Ali Dari Al-Mansouri the law of the fourth round at a time of 9: 19: 5, and in the fifth round, “Waleef” won by Mubarak Hamad Ali Nazmeh in the first place With a time of 9:17: 3, and in the sixth round, “Chedid” by Ragh Tabaza al-Ameri was the first to arrive at the closing line, achieving first place with a time of 9: 17: 2, and she won “Moaza” by Mubarak Saeed Muhammad Al Kutbi in the seventh round at a time of 9: 18: 7, and in the eighth round, “patience” for Omar Suleiman Ruwaishid Al-Juhani won first place with a time of 9: 24: 2, and in the ninth round the “genius” kidnapped Miftah Ali Al-Nuaimi. The first and the law of the game at a time of 9: 24: 2, and in the last round of the evening period and the radio category was “Mawal” by Hamad Rashid Ghadeer Al-Ketbi on a date with the first place and the law after it came with a time of 9: 27: 5, and the competitions witnessed a large participation of camel owners Of the people of the state and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and all the winners from the third to the tenth round received a cash prize of 150,000 dirhams and valuable cash prizes for the rest of the winners to the tenth place.