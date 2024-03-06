There couldn't be a more aptly named car to usher in the electric era of the muscle car. This is the new Dodge Charger Daytona, a fully electric muscle car from the US with 680 hp. And because Dodge understands that it is quite a big step from the roaring American V8 to an electric motor, the brand also supplies a six-cylinder as an intermediate step.

With the electric Charger, Dodge holds the title of the fastest accelerating and most powerful muscle car of the moment. The Scat Pack version with 680 hp shoots to 100 km/h in just over 3.3 seconds and the quarter mile is done in 11.5 seconds. All versions of the Dodge Charger get all-wheel drive, including the gasoline versions.

The petrol versions of the Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger Daytona R/T is the less powerful electric version and offers 503 hp. For Americans who still want to enjoy a petrol engine at least once, there is a 3.0-liter inline six with two turbos. This engine offers 558 or 425 hp, depending on which version you choose. The V8 engine is therefore conspicuous in its absence.

The 101-kWh battery offers a range of 420 kilometers for the most powerful version and 510 kilometers for the version with 503 hp. These figures make the muscle car an excellent daily driver. For those who need even more convincing: the new Dodge Charger is even available as a four-door. The wheelbase of this version is the same as the two-door.

Interesting revenue model?

Less powerful versions of the electric Dodge Charger are also coming. If you have saved up a little later, you can purchase a Stage 1 or Stage 2 upgrade from Dodge's online store to increase power by about 40 or 80 hp. These kits are already included with the Scat Pack and the R/T.

Well, donuts and burnouts

By the way, the four-wheel drive does not mean that you are not allowed to do burnouts. The Dodge Charger Daytona offers a variety of driving modes such as 'donut', 'drift', 'line lock', 'launch control' and 'race prep'. Plenty of opportunities to get into trouble on public roads. In addition, the car is said to have an 'almost perfect' weight distribution.

The electric Dodge Charger Daytona must make a sound worthy of the Brotherhood of Muscle. More specifically, it has to be as loud as the old Challenger Hellcat; so you will have a good old fashioned fight with your neighbors. Those who prefer noise in the car can opt for an optional audio system with eighteen speakers and a thick subwoofer.

Is the Dodge Charger coming to the Netherlands?

A spokesperson for parent company Stellantis tells TopGear Netherlands that there will 'hopefully be more information soon' about whether this electric muscle car will also come to the Netherlands. Previously, it was impossible to bring a muscle car to the Netherlands due to emissions (and the additional BPM), but such an electric model without CO2 may still be able to make some difference.

The platform on which the Dodge Charger stands will definitely come to the Netherlands. The so-called STLA large platform will also be used for new cars from Alfa Romeo and Maserati. And maybe even larger cars from Peugeot or Citroën, as these brands fall under the same group. You will have to be patient for the other cars.