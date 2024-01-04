The sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein is once again on the lips of the world after, on January 3, a series of classified documents that expose new details about his network of sexual exploitation to the detriment of minors. In many of these files, famous people from the most diverse fields are mentioned; Some of them are identified as perpetrators, others are simply referred to by witnesses without being related to any crime, among them the actor Leonardo DiCaprio and the late singer Michael Jackson.

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio appeared in declassified documents about the case of sexual exploiter Jeffrey Epstein. Photo: LR/AP composition

Four years before this new batch of declassified files, just months after the tycoon was found dead in a maximum security prison, a docuseries was brought to streaming that immersed us in the murky waters of the crimes committed by the American tycoon. in complicity with Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a prison sentence.

What is 'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' about?

Based on the book of the same name published by James Patterson in 2016, 'Jeffrey Epstein: filthy rich' tells the case of the sexual exploiter through the stories of the victims, all of them minors when they were harmed.

The four-part web docuseries includes interviews with survivors and a key former police chief in the first criminal case against the millionaire.

In addition to giving a voice to those affected, the production exposes the functioning of the sex trafficking network operated by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Likewise, he criticizes how the magnate, thanks to his money, was able to escape justice on several occasions since the 90s, the decade in which his first complaints of sexual crimes date.

Where to watch 'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich'?

Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in a maximum security prison in 2019, in what would be an apparent suicide. Although he did not pay for his aberrant crimes, the records of his case will be condemned by the collective memory and can be reviewed not only in the documents revealed by Justice, many of which are still pending publication, but also in productions such as 'Jeffrey Epstein: filthy rich'.

Directed by Lisa Bryant, The 4-episode documentary series is available on Netflix.

Docuseries about Jeffrey Epstein on Netflix. Photo: Netflix

How to watch 'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' on Netflix?

In order to access 'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich' on Netflix, you must have a subscription to this streaming service. In Peru, plans start at 24.90 soles per month.