The technical inspection of the vehicle (ITV) is a necessary procedure to protect the safety of drivers, other occupants of the vehicle and other road users, as well as an essential element in the protection of the environment. For these reasons, the regulations are designed so that the driver has as many facilities as possible when carrying out the ITV to speed up the process and make it comfortable for him.

Therefore, from the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (

AECA-ITV) inform that the documentation that must be presented to carry out the ITV

limited to: the original of the Technical Inspection Card, that is to say, the document that contains the basic data at the technical level of the vehicle; and the vehicle’s circulation permit, if any, as it is the document that verifies that the vehicle is in perfect working order and that its characteristics, equipment, spare parts and accessories comply with the technical prescriptions established by regulation.

If the circulation permit cannot be presented for any reason, the technical inspection stations will consult the Registry of the Central Traffic Headquarters for verification. In any case, a duly collated photocopy of the circulation permit or a simple background note previously issued by the Provincial Traffic Headquarters will also be admitted.

Therefore, in short, the only documentation that would be one hundred percent necessary to physically present at the time of passing the technical inspection would be the ITV card itself, since the station can check the circulation permit in the Registry of DGT, if needed.