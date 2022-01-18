After the success in the cinema, SIC airs Thursday 20 January at 9.15 pm on Sky Documentaries, also available on demand and streaming on NOW. The film returns an intense and exciting portrait of a unique champion and tells a story, that of a child who had a dream greater than his limits and who did everything to make it come true. It tells of the courage that we have all resorted to, necessary to face challenges that we considered beyond our reach. And it does so through the epic of the 2008 season which will decree Marco Simoncelli as 250cc World Champion. A world championship started as an outsider, suffered, strenuously wanted, surprisingly deserved that will bring a new Italian Gascon talent to the fore, very tough and always smiling. But SIC it also tells the life of a child and then of a cheerful and light-hearted boy always ready to have fun and entertain with a joke or putting a car across the streets of Coriano, the quiet town of the Romagna “Motor Valley” where he was born. A boy who, with the photos of Valentino Rossi in his diary, was convinced that he too would become a “World Champion” one day. To enrich the story, the testimonies and memories of those who lived with him starting with his father, the omnipresent Paolo Simoncelli, the historical girlfriend Kate Fretti, the companion of a thousand challenges at the “quarry”, as well as idol and friend Valentino Rossi, the pilot Mattia Pasini childhood friend and first teammate at the time of the mini-bike races, Carlo Pernat the manager of the world championship with a capital “M”, Paolo Beltramo, friend of Marco and historian sent from the pits, the most difficult opponent the Spaniard Alvaro Bautista, the poetic Doctor Claudio Costa, the athletic trainer Carlo Casabianca, the helmet artist Aldo Drudi, the members of the team who together with him made the victory of the world championship possible, the technical chief Aligi Deganello, the mechanic Sanzio “Malabrocca” Raffaelli, the then director of sports management of the Piaggio group Giampiero Sacchi, and then the friends of all time, the ones with whom to be “the idiot” and celebrate at the end of each race; all enriched with the inimitable commentary by Guido Meda, the “Homer” of two wheels. Each of them describes a trait, reveals a memory, fixes a moment of Marco Simoncelli and his life, making the docufilm a unique, intense, positive story.

SIC is a docufilm directed by Alice Filippi (“On the most beautiful“,”’78 – Go slow but win”), Written with Vanessa Picciarelli and Francesco Scarrone and produced by Gabriele Immirzi and Ettore Paternò for Fremantle, Roberta Trova for Mowe and Roberto Pisoni for Sky. Director of photography is Timoty Aliprandi, editing by Emanuele Brescini, scenography by Francesca Bocca, costumes by Cristina Audisio. SIC it was realized thanks to the contribution of the Emilia-Romagna Region and the support of the Emilia-Romagna Film Commission. The original soundtrack is signed by Mokadelic, a band already known for composing the soundtrack of Gomorrah – The series, also boasts other collaborations with leading directors and a nomination for the 2009 Nastri d’Argento for the soundtrack of Like God commands by Gabriele Salvatores.