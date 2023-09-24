Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Muslim Council of Elders’ pavilion at the Indonesia International Islamic Book Fair organized a symposium on the “Document of Human Fraternity,” which was signed by His Eminence the Grand Imam A. Dr.. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church in Abu Dhabi in 2019.

Dr. Salah Al-Shami, member of the Center for Heritage Investigation at Al-Azhar, and Dr. Mukhles Hanafi, director of the branch of the Council of Muslim Elders in Indonesia, participated in the symposium, which was attended extensively by exhibition-goers. During the symposium, the Document on Human Fraternity was highlighted and discussed, as it is a basis for… For dialogue and coexistence, and to consolidate the concept of citizenship.

Principles of tolerance

Dr. Mukhles Hanafi stressed that the Human Fraternity Document comes based on the awareness that all human beings are brothers in humanity, pointing out that this document is an embodiment of the principles of tolerance and coexistence that all religions have called for, and it also represents an extension of the values ​​included in the Medina Document that was signed at a time when The Messenger Muhammad, may God bless him and grant him peace, and it allowed all members of the city, regardless of their religious or ethnic affiliation, to live together as one community.

The director of the Indonesian Council of Elders branch referred to the concept of citizenship, as one of the concepts included in the Document on Human Fraternity, which is based on the principle of equality of rights and duties in the homeland, regardless of race or religion, pointing out that this concept reflects respect for diversity and acceptance of others necessary for building nations, Which would contribute to building a society characterized by harmony and understanding.

The concept of brotherhood

For his part, Dr. Salah Al-Shami, a member of the Heritage Investigation Center at Al-Azhar, explained the general concept of the document and the interpretation of its main terms, explaining that there is a close relationship between these three terms, “document, brotherhood, and humanity,” and “Islamic law.” The word “document” refers to the meaning of the agreement or charter and the consensus it contains.

Dr. added. Al-Shami said that the second term, which is “brotherhood,” expresses the concept of brotherhood and interconnectedness between people, indicating that there are two types of brotherhood: religious brotherhood; As in Islam, which comes from Islamic teachings, and appears in the teachings of the Qur’an and the Hadith, while human brotherhood lies in people’s coexistence and mutual cooperation, regardless of their religious, ethnic, and tribal affiliation, explaining that the term “humanity” refers to the essence of man’s call to adhere to his humanity. And its values ​​even before his call to religion.

The Muslim Council of Elders is participating for the second year in a row with a special pavilion in the Islamic Book Fair in Indonesia 2023 AD, based on the message of the Muslim Council of Elders headed by His Eminence the Grand Imam A. Dr.. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Sheikh of Al-Azhar, which aims to promote peace, consolidate the values ​​of dialogue and tolerance, and build bridges of cooperation between human beings of different races and beliefs.