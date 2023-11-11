Kennedy Garcia was born with Down Syndrome, today her mother wants to show her to the world and say a few words to those doctors of the past

The protagonist of this beautiful story is Kennedy Garcia, a girl who became a famous top model, but with a difficult and painful past. She was born with Down’s Syndrome and the doctors, after giving birth, advised her mother to admit her to a facility, because she would never be able to have a dignified life.

The doctors were certain that, as an adult, Kennedy Garcia would continue to wear diapers and need 24-hour care. A specialized institution was the most sensible solution to guarantee her the well-being she needed. The little girl’s mother couldn’t believe those words and she still remembers the moment when she chased all those people in white coats out of the hospital room. For no reason in the world would she have given up that little angel who arrived in her arms. With all his wonderful diversity.

It was time that helped her prove them how wrong they were. Kennedy has grown up and is managed to build a career and a future. She has participated in dance competitions all over the United States and has become a model for the most famous brands. She also discovered she had a tumor, she fought and defeated that monster with incredible strength and constant courage.

The night my little girl arrived, the doctors spoke only of a negative picture. A bleak painting of what my life would have been with that daughter. Only the next night, when a kind midwife told me that my daughter was beautiful and that she was like hers, did I see a glimmer of hope. I asked her a thousand questions, whether her daughter with Down Syndrome could walk, what their life was like. She smiled. Her daughter was 16 years old and doing very well.

Today this girl has shown everyone that life can be difficult, even cruel, but that obstacles can be overcome. Today, mother and daughter visit schools and support other children in the same conditions, to show them how much life is may it be beautifuldespite Down Syndrome.