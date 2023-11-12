A truly sad story is the one we are about to tell you, the protagonist is a young woman of just 26 years old, called Jessica Brady. For months he began to feel ill, but for the doctors it was always long Covid, until unfortunately the diagnosis of a bad disease, which was now in the fourth stage.

In a few days the family will face the third anniversary of his disappearance and now only asks for truth and justice. They can’t believe what they never could have done for her Nothing.

Jessica’s story began in 2020when the health emergency was widespread throughout the world, as in Great Britainwhere the young woman lived.

The symptoms that the girl accused were that of tiredness, cough, vomiting and stomach pain. Each time they told her that they were due to long Covid and therefore they always advised her to quarantine. However, every time she could have succeeded, she failed not even able to stand.

The doctors examined her about 20 times. But every time always with the same diagnosis. The most serious alarm bell comesNovember 1 of that same year, when the boyfriend notices a swelling in the glands.

The diagnosis has arrived for Jessica Brady

On this occasion the parents decide to rely on one specialist. Here they subjected her to all the necessary tests and in the end the sad news came out: Jessica was suffering from a adenocarcinoma.

Unfortunately this bad evil was now over too widespread and they could do nothing more for her. Just 3 weeks after this diagnosis, in December 2020, the girl he lost his life.

The family members are still there today shocked from the grave loss they have suffered. For this reason, they decided to present a complaintso that something like this doesn’t happen again.

In a few days they will face the third anniversary of their passing only daughter. They created an association called Jessica Brady Cedar Trustto make everyone understand the risks associated with late diagnoses.