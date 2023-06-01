After the doctors saved his life, Giorgio Venezian, an entrepreneur, decided to donate 40,000 euros to the Cittadella hospital: an important sum that will allow the facility to purchase sophisticated equipment that will help save further lives. “I hope my gesture will be an example for those who in turn want to donate to public health to improve its equipment and technological endowment”, said Venezian, an important entrepreneur from the North East, quoted by the Gazettino.

The machinery purchased with his offer “allows us to have a first but important valorisation of the data by providing us surgeons with an additional fundamental tool to direct our surgical choices directly in the field”, they say from the Padua hospital.

“We are very grateful to Mr. Venezian and to all those who support our health machine – said the General Manager, Paolo Fortuna – just as our health care is for everyone, so it is for everyone, i.e. a collective heritage to take care of. And it is nice to see how a happy hospital experience translates into concrete help, of which the beneficiaries will be other people who, in their life journey, will find themselves sick, therefore patients”.