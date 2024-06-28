The civilian medical staff and military medical officers of the Montezemolo Polyclinic of the Court of Auditors in Rome were protagonists at the 51st national congress of the Italian Society of Medical and Interventional Radiology (Sirm), which took place in Milan, at the same time as the first joint congress of Radiological area with the participation also of Airo (Italian Association of Radiotherapy and Medical Oncology) and Aimn (Italian Association of Nuclear Medicine).

Inaugurated on January 12, 2023, from a synergy between the Court of Auditors, the Defense General Staff, the Lazio Region, ASL Roma 1 and Policlinico Umberto I, the Polyclinic is the only military healthcare facility to have obtained authorization from the Lazio Region on March 16, 2023. Strongly desired by the secretary general, magistrate, Franco Massi, it was accredited with the National Health Service, thus becoming a public healthcare hub intended not only for the judiciary and administration personnel, the State Attorney’s Office and Defense personnel, but also for all citizens of Rome and more generally of Lazio. In just over a year of life, it has contributed concretely to the reduction of regional waiting lists, allowing patients to benefit, in a short time, from the tests they need. Born as a military healthcare facility of the Defense, it has in fact become a point of reference for citizens as well. It has been included in the National Prevention Plan (Pnp 2020-2025).

The Polyclinic – directed by Colonel Paolo Giuliani, a radiologist and specialist in forensic medicine – employs military personnel from all the Armed Forces and security sectors, as well as the Italian Red Cross and radiologists from La Sapienza University. Among its strengths are diagnosis and specialist clinical assessment in various sectors, including orthopedics, endocrinology, breast cancer, neurology, and gynecology; implementation of advanced screening programs, and use of state-of-the-art technologies, including AI software.

The Sirm congress was attended by many military and civilian radiologist doctors who work at the Montezemolo Polyclinic, including Captain Elviro Cesarano, former head of Radiology service at the military hospital center of Taranto, who brought the experience of the Navy from teleradiology to recent health emergencies and also presented a report on the topic of “arthritic pain”; Rear Admiral Vincenzo Aglieri, radiologist, who recounted his experience leading the joint medical staff in the recent humanitarian mission conducted on board the Navy ship Vulcano military in favor of the Palestinian population involved in the ongoing conflict; the medical colonel Paolo Giuliani, medical director of the Polyclinic and president of the Defense Medical College, who gave the report “Artificial intelligence in the radiodiagnostics of lung diseases: our experience”.

Also participating were Professor Carlo Catalano, President of the ESR, Director of the Department of Radiological, Oncological and Pathological Sciences of Sapienza University of Rome; Professor Valeria Panebianco, full professor in the same Department and expert in diseases of the urogenital system and prostate; and Professor Nicola Galea, expert in Cardio-CT and Cardio-MRI for the study of heart disease, who work in the health center of the Court of Auditors.