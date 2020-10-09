Milana is a practically healthy child. She is already ten months old, and she eats everything that is supposed to be for children of her age – soup, cereals, meat, yoghurts. Food is normally absorbed, the girl gains weight well, grows, knows how to sit, crawls, walks by the handle. But she had little chance of being born at all.

– At the 12th week of pregnancy, the ultrasound doctor told us that the child has a complex intestinal pathology – gastroschisis, – recalls girl’s mom Evgeniya… – All the specialists with whom we consulted in Mariupol said that this malformation is incompatible with life, and recommended an abortion.

– But you did not agree …

– I started looking for information on the Internet. It turned out that in Kiev, operations with such a pathology are successfully carried out. From that moment on, I was sure that they would help us and everything would be fine. At the 22nd week of pregnancy, I went for a consultation in the capital, at the Institute of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology. The doctors explained what kind of pathology it was, reassured, told what and how they would do to the child – and my husband and I returned home.

– You should have had a caesarean section?

– Yes. And not in Mariupol, but in Kiev. Because children with such a pathology must be operated on immediately after birth. I had a cesarean section with spinal (epidural) anesthesia. And while I was coming to my senses, my daughter was already taken to another operating room, where pediatric surgeons performed reconstructive surgery on her intestines. This was the first stage. Then two more operations were done.

– Have you been at the clinic all this time?

– Yes. We were discharged when Milan was a month and a half. After that we went home, and came to Kiev for a consultation only once. For any problems related to digestion, I can always call the doctors who operated on my daughter. We are happy that we have a healthy child and that we did not succumb to the doctors’ persuasion to have an abortion.

Milana feels safe in her dad’s arms. He saw his daughter in the first minutes after birth. Photo from family album

– The girl had a complex pathology – gastroschisis (part of the organs developed outside the abdominal cavity) and short bowel syndrome – intestinal loops fused together, forming a conglomerate that was impossible to immediately understand, – He speaks Head of the Center for Neonatal Surgery of Malformations and Their Rehabilitation of the State Institution “Institute of Pediatrics, Obstetrics and Gynecology named after E.M. Lukyanova” of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine, Doctor of Medical Sciences, Professor Aleksey Slepov… – Without surgery, such children can die in the first or second days after birth. But we have developed a phased plan to save the child. During the first operation, the intestines were placed in the abdominal cavity. And when it became clear which part of it would have to be removed and which part had to be restored, we used STEP technology. With its help, for the first time in Ukraine, we managed to “recreate” a part of the intestine – 40 centimeters. We have narrowed and lengthened a specific section to make it work properly. This is a truly unique operation, thanks to which the child will grow and develop normally.

“So that in the future the child does not need to be fed intravenously, we try to preserve every centimeter of intestines.”

Milana is a charming little girl, cheerful and lively. She is ten months old. And she has no idea how, even before her birth, her parents were worried, listening to the advice of friendly doctors to terminate a pregnancy. But there are many such cases in Ukraine.

– I ask the mothers of the babies we saved: “Show the child in the antenatal clinic to gynecologists who strongly advised you to have an abortion. Maybe then they will be more balanced in their recommendations! ” – says Professor Alexey Slepov. – The other day, for another examination from the Zaporozhye region, my mother brought her daughter, whom we operated on for gastroschisis three years ago. An absolutely healthy child! And such a cute, clever girl … And my mother remembers that the gynecologist recommended her to have an abortion three times. I can say responsibly: neither gastroschisis, nor intestinal obstruction detected in utero today are not grounds for terminating pregnancy.

“Many congenital malformations can be corrected today, and the child will be practically healthy after the operation,” says Professor Aleksey Slepov. “I usually ask the mothers of these children to visit the doctor who recommended the abortion and show him their son or daughter.” Photo by Sergey TUSHINSKY, “FACTS”

– Is this pathology visible in the fetus on ultrasound?

– Usually yes. And such a find becomes a shock for the doctor and the expectant mother. The first thing the doctor should recommend to parents is to contact our center and listen to the opinion of specialists. But this is not always the case. Often mothers themselves begin to look for information about what gastroschisis is and who should be contacted with this problem. Our institute is the only medical institution in Ukraine that deals with both delivery and surgical care for newborns. Therefore, if our specialists have confirmed that the fetus does indeed have a certain pathology, but the child is operable, we recommend that women give birth with us.

– There is a phrase: “Mom is the best couvez” …

– This is true. Transporting a child from another city whose intestines or other organs have developed outside the abdominal cavity means putting him at mortal risk. Many children have to operate literally in the first minutes after birth. Pediatric surgeons are usually in the obstetric operating room and immediately take the baby to our operating room. So it was with Milana.

– Did the girl need three operations?

– During the first, we placed the intestines in the abdominal cavity. And during the second and third, when it became clear which part of the intestine was viable, they began to lengthen it.

– How long is the intestine in a healthy child?

The most important part of the intestine for life and normal nutrition is the small intestine. Its length in a newborn child is two to two and a half meters. All the substances necessary for the body are absorbed through the mucous membrane. If the area of ​​the mucous membrane is insufficient, the baby has to additionally inject these substances intravenously. And this completely changes the quality of a child’s life. This is why we strive to preserve every inch of the intestines.

“New operations help save children with intestinal obstruction”

– At what length of the small intestine can a child eat normally?

– Everything is very individual. And yet it is believed that the length should be at least one meter. Milana’s healthy area was 60 centimeters. Another twenty centimeters – expanded, which ended blindly: there is an entrance to the intestine, but no exit. It looks like an inflatable ball. From these twenty centimeters, thanks to a new surgical technique (STEP operation), it was possible to make forty centimeters. Together with the pediatric surgeon, Candidate of Medical Sciences Mikhail Yuryevich Migur and Alexei Petrovich Ponomarenko, we doubled the length of the intestine, which, in accordance with the old surgical approaches, would have to be removed. We made this section optimal in diameter and able to contract normally, moving the food bolus forward. Now the length of the child’s intestines is more than a meter. We discharged the girl in a normal state, she did not need intravenous nutrition, she received food through her mouth. And now, eight months later, we have no cause for concern. Milana’s intestines are developing normally.

“Milana is gaining weight well, growing and can eat all food according to age without any special restrictions,” says the girl’s mother, Evgenia. “We are glad that we did not succumb to the persuasion of local doctors who advised to terminate the pregnancy.” Photo from family album

The operation carried out in Ukraine for the first time will help save even more children, and not only those with congenital pathology. In the first years of life, babies sometimes have intestinal obstruction. This is also a life-threatening condition. If urgent help is not provided, the child may die or become disabled, he will develop short bowel syndrome. It is important to avoid this.

– We have high-tech equipment and consumables (special staplers) for STEP operations, – continues Alexey Slepov. – In connection with the demand for the technology, the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine allocated a grant of 800 thousand hryvnia to our center, which allows us to conduct scientific work and buy consumables for surgery. After all, we give children a chance not only to be born, but also to grow up healthy.

