She had contracted a serious infection and the doctors had given her no hope, Laura Delava’s heart stopped forever at just 18 years old

Laura Delava she disappeared at the age of 18, following an illness. She had just found out she had an infection. News that quickly spread, the girl was a champion powerlifter.

It was a friend of his, through a posts on social media, to inform everyone about what happened. Laura Delava passed away forever on April 24, while she was inside her home.

I announce with a broken heart the passing of our sunshine, Laura Delava. Her relatives will remember her sunny mood, determination, willpower and strong character.

On April 29, the family will say goodbye to the 18-year-old. They have chosen to organize one private ceremonybetween family and close friends.

I know Laura would have liked to leave you all with a beautiful memory. You had the opportunity to change my life in so many ways and I thank you for that. Now she will be able to rest for a while.

The friend explained that the doctors had just communicated hers to the young woman unrecoverable condition.

A whole life ahead, a bright career, broken at just 18 years old. Lots of people who have posted farewell post on social media after hearing the news.

Laura Delava had become famous last year, at just 17 years old, for becoming national champion breaking 4 records.

The powerlifting is a sport of weightlifting. Each athlete must lift the maximum possible weight during several exercises: deadlift, bench press and squat. Laura loved her sport and was just starting her career.

Precise details about his disappearance have not been released. The friend only let it be known that he had just discovered that he had contracted one severe infection and that the doctors had told her that they didn’t have much hope. The heart of the champion is stopped foreverbreaking his life at just 18 years old.