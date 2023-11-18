Emma Maxwell wanted to tell her story to the world and launch an appeal to all women who live in the same conditions as her

The story of Emma Maxwell she went viral on the web, many women wanted to show their closeness to her, telling her their stories. Misunderstood and too often underestimated.

Emma Maxwell’s agony began when she was only 13 years. She felt unbearable pain and was always tired, but according to the doctors it was she who was exaggerating and all that discomfort was just in her head. They were just gods normal period painto which she was not accustomed.

Today she is 24 years old and has managed to make her voice heard. Those pains still accompany her, but the doctors have given a name to her condition: endometriosis. This girl wants to be a support to all those women who are experiencing the same situation as her. She wants to tell them not to give up and to make sure they are heard.

Do you know what endometriosis is? This is chronic inflammation. Endometrial cells that are usually found in the uterus grow in other parts of the body. The pain is excruciating. I had to quit my job as a lacrosse coach because of my condition. I visited dozens of doctors, all of whom called me melodramatic. They prescribed me the pill and then changed it. I would have solved everything this way… from the age of 13 to 15 I could bear it, those atrocious pains were more concentrated only in the week of my period. But after the age of 16, everything got worse.

Emma then said that she had also undergone two interventions. The first ablation in 2019 and the last a few months ago, during which part of the tissue that caused her pain was removed.

The 24-year-old alternates days in which she is confined to bed due to too much pain to others in which she is overactive and manages to do anything. Although her condition limits her, she manages to have one normal life. And this is what she wants to say to all those women who suffer like her: