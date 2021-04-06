The last day of the trial for the death of African American George Floyd has focused on the testimonies of the doctor who declared his death, who has maintained that it was due to asphyxia, and of the Minneapolis Police Chief, who has condemned the way of acting of Former cop charged with murder, Dereck Chauvin.

A new day of the process against Chauvin, in Hennepin county, has focused on the statements of the emergency doctor Bradford Langenfel, who treated the deceased for about 30 minutes, who has assured that the death was probably caused by asphyxia and not for a heart attack, as the defense of the ex-policeman argues.

Specifically, Langenfeld has indicated that “the most likely possibility” of Floyd’s death was hypoxia or lack of oxygen, as suffocation is “commonly” understood. During his speech, he pointed out that hypoxia can be caused by multiple reasons, including the use of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Another of those summoned to testify on Monday was the Minneapolis Police Chief, Medaria Arradondo, who assured that Chauvin’s action on the deceased “should have ended” when he “stopped resisting.”

“There is a certain initial reason in trying to keep it under control in the first seconds”, he pointed out, however, emphasizing that once there was no resistance, and “clearly when Floyd was no longer responding and was immobile”, “continue to apply that level of force to a person who was in an upright position, handcuffed behind the back, is in no way part of the protocol.

“It is not part of our ethics or our values,” added the police, who added that the fact that Chauvin knelt for 9 minutes and 29 seconds on Floyd was a violation of detention policies, reports CNN.

Conscious neck restriction by policy mentions mild to moderate pressure. When I look at (the images of the events) and when I look at Mr. Floyd’s facial expression, that does not appear in any way or form that is moderate pressure, “he added.

In front of the jury, Police Inspector Katie Blackwell also testified on Monday, who regretted that she was not aware of the “improvised position” used by Chauvin. “That is not what we train,” he asserted.

Blackwell has ensured that Chauvin was regularly instructed in defensive tactics and the proper use of force.

Chauvin is charged with second degree murder, second degree manslaughter and third degree murder. If the 12-person jury finds him guilty at trial, Chauvin could face a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison for second-degree murder, 25 years for third-degree murder and 10 for involuntary manslaughter.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black citizen, died on May 25, 2020 after complaining that he could not breathe due to having Chauvin’s knee on his neck, a sequence that was recorded on video. The police response originated because Floyd made a payment with a counterfeit $ 20 bill.

Chauvin was expelled from the Police Corps shortly after and released on bail after being charged with murder and ill-treatment. Three other agents face charges of complicity in committing the alleged crime. All of them will be tried in August.

The event sparked a wave of protests against police violence and racism across the United States in 2020.