The Laureus 2021 Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in sport, this year have a very special nomination for the merits that have led to this honor being one of the candidates. And is that the feat of a doctor who did not hesitate to challenge a completely hostile situation to fulfill his professional work has been recognized.

Is about Álvaro Sánchez, a health professional at the Puerta de Hierro Hospital, who last January traveled 17 kilometers on foot to get to your workplace to meet your guard, despite the impressive snowstorm that intensified in the middle of the storm Filomena about the Community of Madrid.

The exemplary act of this resident intern of the Puerta de Hierro quickly transcended all over the world through social networks. The complex situation that the region was going through, which was fully blocked due to snow accumulations of up to 50 centimeters, made travel of any kind extremely difficult and his decision to go to the hospital to help was unanimously praised.

Recognition of health workers

The Laureus Awards have not been immune to this extraordinary story and have recognized the unwavering vocation of service of Álvaro Sánchez and of all health workers with the nomination in the ‘Sporting Moment’ category, an award that “extols qualities such as fair play, sportsmanship, dedication and overcoming adversity.”

It is an award that, as also specified by the official website, “It recognizes emotional moments that reach the hearts of millions of people.” And in this category fits perfectly the adventure that Dr. Sánchez starred in under absolutely adverse conditions.

The awards, this Thursday

This health professional traveled the 17 kilometers from his home to the Puerta del Hierro Hospital, a center located in Majadahonda, aided by two sticks and guided by the motivation to do their job at a time when the coronavirus pandemic continued to hit with great force. “What I thought is that I had a guard that day, that I had to somehow manage to go to work”, he recounted.

“After 17 kilometers of pure snow, an hour and three quarters”, as he explained in a video that went viral, reached its goal. This Thursday, when the Laureus Awards ceremony is held, which will take place in Seville, this feat can have a very special recognition. The winner of the award for which Álvaro Sánchez chooses will be the one who has achieved a greater support in the open voting for the organization of the awards on its website (https://www.laureus.com/es/sporting-moments).