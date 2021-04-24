Doctor Andrei Tyazhelnikov warned Russians about the dangers of picnics in the spring. The chief freelance specialist in primary health care for the adult population of the Moscow Department of Health spoke about this. RIA News…

Sitting on bare ground or a blanket in spring is dangerous, he said. He noted that the ground at this time of the year is still cold and humid, despite warm weather. The specialist said that hypothermia can weaken the immune system, and thus a picnic can end with cystitis or other diseases of the genitourinary system. At the same time, the doctor added that due to weakened immunity, the likelihood of contracting coronavirus also increases.

The expert advises to sit during a picnic on special travel rugs or devices. Also, according to him, it is important to dress for the season and not expose your lower back or pelvic area.

Earlier, the Russian doctor-immunologist Vladimir Bolibok named important symptoms indicating reduced immunity. According to Bolibok, you should be on your guard if the same disease comes back with a short frequency. He added that the emergence of any chronic disease may also indicate problems with the immune system. Bolibok cited herpes and thrush as an example.