Fans of picnics in nature in some cases risk their health. In a conversation with Moskva 24, the Russians were warned about this by an infectious disease doctor, Candidate of Medical Sciences Ilya Akinfiev.

According to him, the statistics of poisoning increases in the spring due to the beginning of the barbecue season. The greatest danger of foodborne toxic and intestinal infections is the food itself, for example, if stored improperly. So, it is advisable to marinate meat for barbecue yourself or buy a finished product in trusted stores. In this case, poisoning can happen even if the shish kebab just lies in the sun for a long time, so the finished meat must be eaten in the next 30-50 minutes.

It is highly undesirable to take salads with mayonnaise with you. It is better to replace them with chopped vegetables without dressing. Bacteria in sandwiches begin to develop within a few hours, so they should be consumed a maximum of four hours after preparation. It is better to store food in a special refrigerator bag or eat the food as it is cooked.

Before starting cooking, you need to prepare skewers and grates by processing them over a fire. It is advisable to prepare the tables before the start of the meal by wiping them with alcohol-containing napkins or laying a disposable tablecloth on them. In this way, yersiniosis, a bacterial infection transmitted by rodents, can be avoided. “If they were running on a surface and people put food or cutlery on it, there is a high risk of yersiniosis. The disease proceeds as an acute intestinal infection, with nausea, vomiting, loose stools, ”the doctor said.

He noted that it is also advisable to constantly clean and disinfect hands, and wear clothes that protect against ticks. Akinfiev added that alcohol does not protect a person from poisoning and is harmful only for the causative agent of botulism.

Earlier, the representative of the Moscow Department of Health, Pyotr Davydov, said that at a picnic, Russians risk not only poisoning, but also getting heatstroke or cuts with burns.