Russian ophthalmologist Anna Rusanovskaya: eyelash extensions lead to keratitis

Ophthalmologist Anna Rusanovskaya warned Russian women about the dangerous effects of eyelash extensions on the eyes. She announced this on the air of the radio station. “Moscow Speaks”.

The doctor said that during the procedure there is a risk of developing keratitis. In addition, eyelash extensions can lead to conjunctivitis.

However, according to the doctor, two factors can contribute to this. “If there was any damage to the epithelium during the extension or an allergy to the glue that was used,” Rusanovskaya explained.

Earlier, plastic surgeon Ilyana Goncharova called the dangerous consequences of injections of fillers into the nose. According to the expert, this type of appearance correction can cause vision loss if the technique of drug administration is violated and its dosage is incorrect.