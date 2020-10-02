Doctor of Medical Sciences Alexei Zhao warned that hunters or amateurs to pick berries can become infected with a dangerous parasitic disease, alveococcosis, which in its course resembles cancer.

According to the specialist, parasites can enter the human body through the mouth if he has not washed his hands or berries well, or processed food in an improper way.

The disease develops asymptomatically, and patients seek medical help only in the last stages of the disease. Sometimes an ultrasound or CT scan of the abdominal cavity helps to identify alveococcosis.

“During the collection of berries and herbs, in the process of caring for dogs, while hunting, while processing the skins of killed animals, a person can become infected with alveococcosis. This is a dangerous parasitic disease, but it is quite rare, “he said.RIA News»On Friday, October 2.

Alveococcosis has nonspecific symptoms, which are determined by the volume of damage to the liver and adjacent organs, the localization of metastases. Also, patients may complain of pain in the right hypochondrium and nausea.

Treatment of the disease depends on its stage, in the first or second it is recommended to carry out surgical intervention in order to radically remove the parasitic node.

“If it is impossible to use surgical methods and after surgery to prevent recurrence or further growth of parasitic foci after cytoreductive interventions, drug therapy is indicated,” Zhao explained.

