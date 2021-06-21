Natalya Chernyaeva, a transfusion doctor, member of the Moscow Scientific Society of Anesthesiologists and Reanimatologists, told whether it is possible to drink alcohol on the eve of a blood test.

According to a specialist in a conversation with the site aif.ru on Monday, June 21, alcohol tends to greatly change the different characteristics of the blood, and if a person drinks it before donating it, it will interfere with its correct analysis. Thus, non-existent diseases can be found in a person.

In addition, the doctor noted, a person may become ill during the blood donation procedure. In this regard, you should make sure that alcohol is completely eliminated from the body before visiting a blood donation center. The doctor emphasized that 72 hours of abstinence from alcohol is enough. Federal News Agency…

Chernyaeva also warned against drinking red wine after donating blood. She explained that after the procedure, a person’s blood pressure may drop, so it is necessary to drink water to replenish the loss of fluid. Alcohol, the specialist noted, has a hypotensive and diuretic effect, that is, it additionally reduces pressure and removes fluid from the body.

On June 17, it was reported that the therapist of the first category “CM-Clinic” Marina Malygina, in an interview with Izvestia, said that drinking alcohol in conditions of high temperature can provoke a deterioration in health and lead to the development of acute diseases.