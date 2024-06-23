Surgeon Umnov: tea in pyramid bags poses a risk of developing cancer

Regular consumption of tea in pyramid bags creates a risk of developing cancer. This was announced by a teacher at the Department of Fundamental Medical Disciplines of the Medical Faculty of the State University of Education, surgeon Alexander Umnov in an interview with “Rossiyskaya Gazeta”.

As the doctor said, studies have shown that when brewing such a pyramid, nanoparticles of the bag of different sizes and shapes enter the body. Some of them are excreted from the body, and some accumulate in the cells of the body. With constant consumption of pathological pieces, it becomes extremely large, which threatens tissue inflammation.

“In addition, the body can consider tissues with plastic to be foreign and attack them with the development of autoimmune diseases (for example, autoimmune thyroiditis, scleroderma),” said Umnov.

According to him, plastic can also lead to mutations in cells, which creates a risk of developing cancer. The surgeon advised drinking loose leaf tea whenever possible.

Previously, scientists at Stanford Medical University revealed the safety of CAR-T cell therapy in the treatment of cancer. After treatment, the risk of developing a secondary blood cancer is low, according to a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine.