Dentist Sumtsova warned about the risk of getting syphilis after a kiss

Dentist Tatyana Sumtsova refuted the common myth that tooth decay is transmitted through a kiss, and told what you can actually get sick after it. Her quotes Life.

Firstly, according to Sumtsova, saliva may contain Epstein-Barr viruses, which cause mononucleosis. The doctor noted that this disease usually occurs in children, but sometimes adults also get it. The most common symptoms are sore throat, fever and swollen lymph nodes, the doctor warned.

A more serious consequence of a kiss on the lips could be syphilis, Sumtsova warned. She noted that the risk of becoming infected in this way is small, but the danger still cannot be underestimated. The doctor said that an infected person first starts to have a sore throat, and after a while a sore throat appears in the mouth. chancre.

Sumtsova named stomatitis as the third disease that you can get after a kiss. She clarified that the pathogens can be fungi, viruses or bacteria, which are also transmitted through saliva. According to the doctor, in most cases, the immune system copes with pathogens before symptoms develop. However, if the immune system is weakened, small ulcers appear in the mouth.

In addition, the doctor continued, one can become infected with hepatitis A through saliva. She pointed out that this type of hepatitis is less dangerous than hepatitis C, and if treatment is started immediately, recovery will occur within 40 days. But it is more contagious and is transmitted by touch, through water or by eating unwashed vegetables.

Earlier, Olga Albova, a periodontist at the Dentistoff dental chain, said that kissing trains the immune system. In her opinion, the exchange of bacteria improves the body's protective functions and helps maintain dental health.