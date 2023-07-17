Doctor Shashkova: regular lack of sleep threatens a person with the development of oncology and obesity

The therapist Olga Shashkova said that constant sleep for five hours a day can trigger irreversible processes in the body that can cause serious illnesses. In particular, regular lack of sleep threatens a person with the development of oncology and obesity, the physician warned in an interview with “Izvestia“.

“If a person does not systematically get enough sleep, then against the background of a violation of circadian rhythms in the body, a cascade of reactions will start leading to sleep disorders, and then to obesity, and, as a result, the development of diabetes mellitus and oncology,” the specialist noted.

Shashkova emphasized that against the background of chronic lack of sleep, serious consequences can arise that are associated with a violation of energy metabolism and metabolism in general.

“All this can lead to overeating, obesity, the development of type 2 diabetes, chronic stress, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, menstrual irregularities,” the therapist also explained.

Chronic lack of sleep is very often displayed on the psyche, emotional state and human performance. Such people are usually quick-tempered, whiny and inattentive.

“Is it possible to “sleep” on the weekend what you “did not sleep” during the week? Yes, of course, if this is a one-time situation. But if it is part of a lifestyle, a systematic habit, then pathological processes begin to develop, ”the physician concluded.

Earlier, expert Maxim Ryzhov said that lack of sleep, like excessive sleep, negatively affects health and performance. According to him, chronic lack of sleep entails a weakened immune system and weight gain, it also increases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

Excessive sleep also has a negative effect on the body. It can cause depression and often becomes a symptom of it. In addition, many people get headaches from a long sleep, the expert concluded.