Doctor Doronin warned that children’s cough syrups may contain dangerous ingredients

Children’s cough syrups may contain dangerous components, oncologist Leonid Doronin warned. Doctor in his Telegram channel warned about the mortal danger of such syrups.

Doronin said that in five months, the World Health Organization issued three warnings about the risk of using certain medicines for children. This happened after the death of children in Uzbekistan, the Gambia and Indonesia. In these countries fixed hundreds of deaths from cough syrups and powders.

Ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol were found in the drugs during the investigation

Poisonous substances found in syrups with paracetamol. This is an effective and safe drug for lowering the temperature, which does not cause irritation of the stomach, the doctor hastened to reassure.

“Ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol are poisonous alcohols with a sweetish taste. They are used in windshield wipers and engine coolants. They are also sometimes found in very small quantities in food ingredients and medical solvents,” Doronin explained. According to him, this happens when products are not properly tested for safety during production.

Ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol are toxic substances. For a child weighing 20 kilograms, a single lethal dose is about 28 milliliters of pure ethylene glycol, the doctor explained. However, it is possible to get poisoned at smaller doses taken over several days. This is due to the accumulation of toxic substances in the body.

To become toxic, these glycols must be converted to the compound glycoaldehyde and then to glyoxylic acid. It can concentrate in the kidneys, damaging them. This leads to the death of a person from kidney failure. The conversion process is triggered by a certain concentration of coenzyme OVER+. And it is the dose of paracetamol necessary for treatment that affects the level of NAD +, the doctor explained.

Children taking glycol-contaminated paracetamol preparations are potentially at risk. The combination of drugs that contain paracetamol and glycols, even in relatively small amounts, but exceeding the WHO limit, can be fatal

Other medicines and products low in ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol will not cause harm, as they do not contain paracetamol, Doronin continued. To avoid future deaths associated with cough syrup, both parents and doctors should consider that signs of intoxication and drowsiness are not symptoms of a cold, but probably severe poisoning, he concluded.

