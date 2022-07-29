Pediatrician Sivertsova: in the city, barefoot children can catch rabies

Children walking barefoot in the city can become infected with lichen and rabies, said pediatrician Yulia Sivertsova. In an interview with News.ru, the doctor warned about the mortal danger for barefoot children in the city.

She recalled that it is absolutely impossible for a child to walk in public places without shoes. According to Sivertsova, lichen is the most harmless thing that a child can pick up, for example, in a sandbox. If there are wounds on the skin, the child can even become infected with deadly rabies, the pediatrician added.

“Although rabies dies quite quickly in the sand in hot weather, provided that a rabid animal has recently let saliva into the sandbox, the child may well become infected with it, and this, if not detected in time, can lead to death,” the doctor noted.

Sivertsova added that when walking barefoot, a child can get hurt on a sharp object, damage tendons, or even become infected with tetanus by stepping on a rusty nail.

At the same time, the doctor reminded that it is useful for children to walk without shoes in summer cottages: this is how they massage their feet, strengthening the skin, and are much less likely to get infected.

