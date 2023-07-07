Urologist Belomyttsev: sedentary lifestyle and poor environment can cause infertility in men

Sedentary lifestyle, poor environment and some other factors can cause infertility in men. Candidate of Medical Sciences, Head of the Urological Department of the City Clinical Hospital named after V.I. V.V. Vinogradov Sergey Belomyttsev said in an interview with Lenta.ru.

8 to 17 percent marriages in Russia are fruitless

The urologist warned that lifestyle has a very strong impact on men’s health. According to him, such bad habits as smoking and alcohol abuse lead to a decrease in fertility and a deterioration in the quality of sperm, which has been proven by a large number of studies. Excess weight is no less dangerous for men, Belomytsev noted.

Obesity negatively affects both testosterone levels and spermogram parameters. And, of course, it is not in vain that they say that all diseases are from nerves: severe stress also has a bad effect on ejaculate indicators. At the same time, a healthy lifestyle and proper nutrition can help maintain normal sperm quality. See also «Mohammed bin Rashid Housing» offers discounts of 114 million dirhams to 1,100 beneficiaries of «early payment» Sergei Belomytsevcandidate of medical sciences, urologist

Related materials:

Also, male infertility is associated with environmental pollution, the accumulation of free radicals, harmful production and other external factors that provoke genetic abnormalities, the urologist continued. In addition, contact with toxic substances or radiation exposure can also lead to infertility.

As noted by Belomyttsev, the thermal effect on the testicles also leads to a deterioration in the quality of sperm.

Animal studies and experiments with testicular heat show negative effects of elevated temperatures on sperm quality and fertility Sergei Belomytsevcandidate of medical sciences, urologist

Earlier, the therapist Pavel Vorobyov warned men about the hidden dangers of thermal underwear. According to him, wearing this garment for a long time leads to overheating of the genitals of men, which negatively affects their fertility.