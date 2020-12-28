Winter cold can be a factor that provokes diseases, including COVID-19. Vladislav Mohamed Ali, medical director of the SberZdorovye service, told Lente.ru about this.

“The body’s protective and adaptive reserves are weakened during any cold snap, if in a normal situation a person could, for example, avoid infection by contact with a patient, then a cold snap increases this risk,” said the doctor.

At the same time, frosts by themselves will not affect the severity of the disease, added Mohamed Ali.

“Cold weather does not affect the course of the coronavirus disease after the disease is confirmed, since a person after diagnosis is usually located indoors: at home or in a hospital,” the specialist explained.

Earlier, Mohamed Ali named two symptoms that may indicate the onset of a severe form of coronavirus with a confirmed diagnosis. According to him, the first sign is increased body temperature, the second is shortness of breath. All other signs are determined either using laboratory tests or using medical instruments.