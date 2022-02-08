The mutation rate of the coronavirus suggests that another strain will be discovered soon. This was announced on Tuesday, February 8, by the leading specialist of the Vakcina.ru project, biophysicist Nelli Sosedova. She suggested what features the next version of the coronavirus infection would have after Omicron.

In her opinion, given that over the two years of the pandemic, scientists have recorded about 10 strains, four of which are large, a new variant with signs of Omicron may appear as early as 2023.

“We expect it to be lighter in nature. That is, the new strain will give less consequences. It will be transmitted from person to person quickly, and the incubation period will be similar to what Omicron has, ”the radio specialist quotes Sputnik.

According to her, it is “unprofitable” for the virus to have its carriers get seriously ill and die, because it is important for it that a person gets sick and transmits it further. Thus, COVID-19 can become a seasonal disease, like the flu or SARS, Sosedova explained.

The day before, the deputy director for clinical and analytical work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Professor Natalya Pshenichnaya, also said that a new strain of coronavirus could appear in the near future. According to her, SARS-CoV-2 mutations are likely to increase infectivity, but not worsen the clinical course of the disease.

February 5, Director of the Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after G.P. Somov Rospotrebnadzor Mikhail Shchelkanov said that new variants of coronavirus will be less pathogenic and faster in spread.

A large-scale vaccination campaign continues in Russia. Citizens can get vaccinated for free. Six anti-coronavirus drugs have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona, KoviVac, EpiVacCorona-N, and the Sputnik M vaccine for adolescents.

